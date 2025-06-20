Janney Capital Management LLC Has $217,000 Position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 1st quarter worth about $1,830,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 4th quarter worth about $4,550,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $494.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.15. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.83 million. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLRS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.60 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

