Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Trimble were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 96.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 51,816 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 37.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 191,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. The trade was a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.65. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 42.40%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cfra raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trimble

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.