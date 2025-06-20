Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 32,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.2% in the first quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 141,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.75.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,570 shares of company stock valued at $32,003,532. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $173.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.75. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

