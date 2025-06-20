Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Price Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.01 ($0.01). Approximately 38,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 494,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Petrel Resources Trading Down 9.1%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.17. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.57.

About Petrel Resources

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

