Short Interest in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Drops By 26.7%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,291,200 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 1,762,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,912.0 days.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance
Shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $41.60.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile
