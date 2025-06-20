Short Interest in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Drops By 26.7%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,291,200 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 1,762,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,912.0 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $41.60.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

Featured Articles

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

