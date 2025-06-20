Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Trading Up 18.5% – Here’s Why

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) traded up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). 944,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,248,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Roquefort Therapeutics Trading Up 16.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.05.

Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.75) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Roquefort Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 57,057.07%.

About Roquefort Therapeutics

Roquefort Therapeutics is a LSE Main Market listed biotech company developing first in class drugs in the high value and high growth oncology segment prior to partnering or selling to big pharma. Since listing in March 2021, Roquefort Therapeutics has successfully acquired Lyramid Pty Limited, a leader in the development of medicines for a new therapeutic target, Midkine (a human growth factor associated with cancer progression), and most recently acquired Oncogeni Ltd, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans, which has developed two families of innovative cell and RNA oncology medicines.

