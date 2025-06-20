Janney Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Centricity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.