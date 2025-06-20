iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.59 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

