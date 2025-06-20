Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

DHI opened at $121.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.42 and a 200 day moving average of $131.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

