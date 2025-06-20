Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $257,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $559,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $68.38.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

