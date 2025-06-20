BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC) Short Interest Up 23.1% in May

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $955,000. Swan Global Investments LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,516,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

About BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of CCC (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

