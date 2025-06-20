Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in May

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the May 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 459.0 days.

JTC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JTCPF opened at C$11.30 on Friday. JTC has a 52-week low of C$10.90 and a 52-week high of C$14.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.16.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

