Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 3,603 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De bought 100,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $854,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 213,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,683.66. The trade was a 88.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $53,490.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,033,324 shares of company stock worth $545,089,802 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.42 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 471.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $251.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCCS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

