Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Drops By 27.1%

Wynn Macau, Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

WYNMY stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2015 per share. This is a positive change from Wynn Macau’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th.

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

