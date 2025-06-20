Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in May

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,200 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 483,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.6 days.

Premium Brands Trading Down 0.6%

OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $58.09 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Friday, March 21st.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

