iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Quartz Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.29 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

