Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,459 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $43,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 136.1% in the first quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 8,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 70,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 29,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,931.02. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of A opened at $115.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.86. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.15.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

