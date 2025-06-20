Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Buys 103 Shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 106.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hess by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $29,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,319,549.22. This represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,845,500. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.36 and a 200 day moving average of $140.07. Hess Corporation has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $161.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. Susquehanna cut their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.16.

Read Our Latest Report on HES

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.