Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,198 Shares of Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,588,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,667,000 after acquiring an additional 327,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,460,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 387,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 319,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $38.22 on Friday. Encore Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $892.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.69. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $392.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

