Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 733,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $37,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,663,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after buying an additional 203,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,896 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 882,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,451,000 after purchasing an additional 160,784 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $7,470,000.

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $54.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $79.13.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.44 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on POWI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $488,557.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,231,790.20. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $55,368.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 141,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,420.85. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,561 shares of company stock valued at $642,092. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

