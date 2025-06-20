Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $117,705.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,258.76. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 398.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIGI opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.49. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.90.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.10). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 41.42%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

