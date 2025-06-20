CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,088,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,556,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,877,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,265,000 after buying an additional 911,610 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,097,000. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,032,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

