MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in MSCI by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in MSCI by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in MSCI by 9,100.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI opened at $543.41 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $478.12 and a one year high of $642.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $554.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.66.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Bank of America started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.36.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

