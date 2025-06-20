Brokerages Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Price Target at $143.71

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.71.
Several analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XYL
Xylem Stock Down 0.2%
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xylem Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,122,000 after purchasing an additional 362,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,623,000 after purchasing an additional 135,492 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Xylem by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Xylem by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,369,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,985,000 after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,024,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,767,000 after purchasing an additional 274,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xylem
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.