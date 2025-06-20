Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Target Price at $188.69

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTC. Mizuho cut their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,960. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PTC by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $166.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. PTC has a 52-week low of $133.38 and a 52-week high of $203.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.64 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 18.77%. PTC’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

