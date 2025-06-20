John Ross Davies Sells 36,000 Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Ross Davies sold 36,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$333,000.00.
Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance
Shares of TSE MDI opened at C$9.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$753.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.37. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.51 and a 52-week high of C$9.90.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile
