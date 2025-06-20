John Ross Davies Sells 36,000 Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Ross Davies sold 36,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$333,000.00.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MDI opened at C$9.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$753.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.37. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.51 and a 52-week high of C$9.90.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Major Drilling Group International Inc is engaged in the business of contract drilling, and it provides services to companies that are involved in mining and mineral exploration. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/long-hole drilling services, as well as various drilling-related mine services.

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.