Eben Tessari Sells 17,300 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) COO Eben Tessari sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $489,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,001.64. The trade was a 21.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eben Tessari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Eben Tessari sold 45,042 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,231.42.

On Monday, June 9th, Eben Tessari sold 10,319 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $313,491.22.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Eben Tessari sold 15,506 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $472,312.76.

On Monday, May 19th, Eben Tessari sold 12,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $316,920.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Eben Tessari sold 12,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $245,760.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -111.72 and a beta of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 795,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after buying an additional 54,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 56,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 32,393 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

