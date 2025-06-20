Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO James S. Cox Sells 18,700 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $416,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,691.25. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.11 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 90.18%. The business's revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter worth $1,369,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth $1,270,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 53.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 107,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 37,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 459,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

