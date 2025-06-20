Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 554 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $197.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

