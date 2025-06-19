McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $125,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $289.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $206.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.36 and a 200 day moving average of $302.86. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

