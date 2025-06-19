ERn Financial LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ERn Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $173.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

