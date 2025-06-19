ERn Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ERn Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $272.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

