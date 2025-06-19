Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,931,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

RSP opened at $177.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.51.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

