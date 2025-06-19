Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 910 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 26,182 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 16.2%

Shares of IEFA opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.