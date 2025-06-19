Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $549.24 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $525.32 and its 200 day moving average is $533.76. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

