33,352 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Acquired by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $217.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.20. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.