Catalina Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $189.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

