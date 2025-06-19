Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 65,597 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,597 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $27,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

