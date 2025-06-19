SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Increased by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 4.6% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,370,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,535,000 after purchasing an additional 65,493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,371 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,835,000 after purchasing an additional 573,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,419,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,169,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $554.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $537.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.06.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
