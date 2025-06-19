SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Increased by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 4.6% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,370,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,535,000 after purchasing an additional 65,493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,371 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,835,000 after purchasing an additional 573,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,419,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,169,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $554.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $537.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.06.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.