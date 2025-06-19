Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

