Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 2.2% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.0%

ETN stock opened at $333.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.22. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

