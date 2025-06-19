Hartford Financial Management Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000.

IWF opened at $405.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

