iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Raised by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.3% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $63.48 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

