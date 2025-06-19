ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 57,112 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2,701.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,112 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $23.88 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Get Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.