GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 367 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $33.27 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

