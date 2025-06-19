Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $32,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $130.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

