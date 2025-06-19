iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IWR stock opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

