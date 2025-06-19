ORG Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

