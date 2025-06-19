ERn Financial LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $104.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average of $100.38. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $107.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1366 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

