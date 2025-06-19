Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.20% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 81,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 43,936 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,165,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,047,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 518,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.1376 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

